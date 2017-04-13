Elephant Loses Its Mind As Crocodile Grabs Hold Of Trunk [Video]

I remember way back when hearing the old tale about how the elephant got its trunk, which involved a crocodile grabbing its nose and hanging on for dear life.

During the ensuing tussle the elephant’s nose stretched and voila, the trunk was born.

In an illustration of life imitating art Alexander Amuli M’betti Makanga shared a video on Facebook that he shot in Malawi’s Liwonde National Park.

Nice and tranquil, until around the 15-second mark:

Nice to see the old hand coming to the rescue of the youngster towards the end, there.

[source:timeslive]

