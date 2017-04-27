Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Elizade University Announces Her 2017 Maiden Convocation Ceremony.

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

The Elizade University has announced the 2017 maiden convocation ceremony. The University Community, the general public, parents, guardians and in particular the 2015/2016 graduating students are hereby informed of the Convocation Ceremonies which have been scheduled as follows: Programme Of Events Day One Friday, April 21, 2017 Press BriefingSenate Chamber 10:00am Jumat ServiceEU Praying Ground1.00pm …

The post Elizade University Announces Her 2017 Maiden Convocation Ceremony. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.