Emeh Salutes 7,800 APC Defectors in Rivers, Congratulates PDP, Wike

The new members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State have been congratulated for their courageous decision to dump the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The commendation came from the former Chief of Staff, Rivers State Government House, Chief Emeh Glory Emeh, while speaking with journalists in Port Harcourt.

Last Thursday, over 7,800 APC members had publicly defected to the PDP at the Sharks Stadium in Port Harcourt.

The defectors were received by the state Governor, Nyesom Wike and other leaders of the PDP.

But Emeh, former Commissioner for Transport and Aviation in the state described the defectors as brave sailors who knew when to dump a sinking ship, just as he commended the PDP in the state and Wike for his open heart, and receptive disposition to the new members of the PDP.

He described the governor as a “pragmatic leader; an advocate of peace and unity which has cemented the bond of fraternal coexistence, and broken the barriers of ethnic separatism, thereby abolishing the age long riverine/ upland dichotomy in Rivers State.”

Emeh, however, advised those who think that the Brick House would be vacant in 2019 to think twice, as according to him, Wike has shown that ability to perform should be the precondition for voting any body into office, rather than primordial sentiments.

He urged politicians to be united and play politics without bitterness.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

