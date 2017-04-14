Emirates Named Best World’s Airline In TripAdvisor Awards

Emirates has been recognized as the best airline in the World in the inaugural TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards for Airlines in 2017 in addition to winning four other awards including best major airline – Middle East and Africa, best economy class, best first class and world’s best airlines.

This is the first year TripAdvisor has introduced a category for airlines in its signature Travelers’ Choice Awards. The awards highlight the world’s top carriers based on the quantity and quality of reviews and ratings for airlines worldwide gathered over a 12-month period.

Sir Tim Clark, president, Emirates Airline said, “We are honoured to be named the Best Airline in the World at the TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards for Airlines 2017. The fact that the awards are a result of unbiased reviews and feedback speaks to our commitment to deliver a superior travel experience for our customers.

“We want travellers to continue making Emirates their first choice whenever they think to travel. That is why we continue to invest in products and services across all classes, and why our service teams work hard and put their hearts into providing the very best experience for our customers both on board and on the ground every day.”

