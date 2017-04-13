Employment racket rocks NITDA as new DG comes under surveillance
The same ‘banana peel’ that rocked the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), during the reign of the ousted former Director-General, Peter Jack who was sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has again resurfaced in the agency, DAILY POST has learnt. NITDA which is an agency of the federal government with the vision to be […]
Employment racket rocks NITDA as new DG comes under surveillance
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG