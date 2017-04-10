Empowerment: Senator Distributes N70m Among Constituents

No fewer than 535 persons have received cash donations and several gift items worth over N70 million from Sen. Ahmed Ogembe representing Kogi Central Senatoral District.

Ogembe told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja on Monday that the gesture was part of the activities to commemorate his one year in office in fulfilment and appreciation of his constituents.

“About two weeks ago, we organized small and medium scale empowerment training for over 200 women and youths, with a cash donation for seed capital of N30,000 each for all the participants.

“The disbursement is to enable the participants to start small businesses, which we believe will help them cater for their immediate families and reduce hunger.

“Just last Saturday, we distributed 40 tricycles, 60 grinding machines, 40 motorcycles, 150 sewing machines and 45 generators across my senatorial districts.

“We have also provided 25 motorised boreholes, all completed and commissioned, spread across the five local government areas of the central senatorial districts within my one year in office as a senator.

“In addition, we have made provision of six transformers to boost power supply in Kogi Central.

“I have also assisted in employment of our youths in various agencies like Police, Civil Defence, EFCC, Federal Civil Service, among others, ” Ogembe said.

The senator said that he was aware of the sufferings of the people, stressing that the poor state of livelihood was very unbearable and disturbing.

He reassured the people that the senate was working on using legislative actions to ameliorate the challenges of the people.

He, therefore, promised a continuous quality representation of his people at the senate and thanked them for their immeasurable support thus far, saying he would never let them down.

Ogembe, however, commended the effort of the State Government led Gov. Yahaya Bello in the area of security, urging the people to continue to give him the needed prayers and support. (NAN)