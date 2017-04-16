Emulate Christ In Selfless Sacrifice For Others – Ikpeazu

Abia state governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has called on Abians and Christians to make greater sacrifices in the footsteps of Jesus Christ who made the ultimate sacrifice for all of mankind.

Governor Ikpeazu in a release by his chief press secretary, Enyinnaya Appolos said: “As we celebrate this Easter, I wish that we feel the bright, joyful blessings, happiness and love God has offered us during this Easter celebrations.

“The example of Jesus Christ our Lord, of love, sacrifice and service to mankind should inspire every one of us to redouble our efforts in serving others at all levels to ensure a better state and country that we can proudly bequeath to our children.

“Using Christ as our mirror and standard bearer, we must all seek to play our part in making life better for our neighbors, friends and all men.”

