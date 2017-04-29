Pages Navigation Menu

End-time pastor strips married woman, fingers her in hotel

Posted on Apr 29, 2017

By Emma Amaize

Delta State Police Command have engaged in an  investigation over a 34-year-old Anglican Church pastor from Anambra State, who allegedly tricked a 23-year married woman that had a matrimonial problem to a hotel in Asaba, where he took-off her clothes and caressed her.

The cup of the pastor, also in the habit of obtaining money from his victims, ran over recently after one of  his victims exposed him.

Commissioner of Police, Delta State, Mr. Zanna Ibrahim, confirmed the arrest of the randy pastor.

