English Premier League leading scorers

Posted on Apr 27, 2017

English Premier League leading scorers after Thursday’s match:

24: Lukaku (Everton)

20: Kane (Tottenham)

19: Costa (Chelsea), Sanchez (Arsenal)

17: Agüero (Man City), Ibrahimovic (Man Utd)

16: Alli (Tottenham)

15: Hazard (Chelsea)

14: Benteke (Crystal Palace), Defoe (Sunderland), King (Bournemouth)

13: Mané (Liverpool)

12: Llorente (Swansea), Son Heung-min (Tottenham)

11: Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Vardy (Leicester)

10: Coutinho (Liverpool), Deeney (Watford), Walcott (Arsenal)

