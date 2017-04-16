English Premier League leading scorers
English Premier League leading scorers after Sunday’s matches:
24: Lukaku (Everton)
20: Kane (Tottenham)
18: Sanchez (Arsenal)
17: Agüero (Man City), Costa (Chelsea), Ibrahimovic (Man Utd)
16: Alli (Tottenham)
14: Defoe (Sunderland), Hazard (Chelsea)
13: King (AFC Bournemouth), Mané (Liverpool)
12: Benteke (Crystal Palace), Son Heung-min (Tottenham)
11: Llorente (Swansea), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Vardy (Leicester)
10: Deeney (Watford), Walcott (Arsenal)
