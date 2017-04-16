Pages Navigation Menu

English Premier League leading scorers

English Premier League leading scorers after Sunday’s matches:

24: Lukaku (Everton)

20: Kane (Tottenham)

18: Sanchez (Arsenal)

17: Agüero (Man City), Costa (Chelsea), Ibrahimovic (Man Utd)

16: Alli (Tottenham)

14: Defoe (Sunderland), Hazard (Chelsea)

13: King (AFC Bournemouth), Mané (Liverpool)

12: Benteke (Crystal Palace), Son Heung-min (Tottenham)

11: Llorente (Swansea), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Vardy (Leicester)

10: Deeney (Watford), Walcott (Arsenal)

