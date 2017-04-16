English Premier League table

English Premier League table after Sunday’s matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Chelsea 32 24 3 5 65 27 75

Tottenham 32 21 8 3 68 22 71

Liverpool 33 19 9 5 69 40 66

Man City 32 19 7 6 63 35 64

———————————–

Man Utd 31 16 12 3 48 24 60

Everton 33 16 9 8 60 37 57

Arsenal 30 16 6 8 61 39 54

———————————–

West Brom 33 12 8 13 39 42 44

Southampton 31 11 7 13 37 40 40

Watford 32 11 7 14 37 52 40

Stoke 33 10 9 14 37 48 39

Leicester 32 10 7 15 41 53 37

West Ham 33 10 7 16 44 59 37

Burnley 33 10 6 17 33 47 36

Crystal Palace 32 10 5 17 44 52 35

Bournemouth 33 9 8 16 45 63 35

Hull 33 8 6 19 34 67 30

———————————–

Swansea 33 8 4 21 37 68 28

Middlesbrough 31 4 12 15 22 37 24

Sunderland 32 5 6 21 26 58 21

Note: top four qualify for Champions League; teams finishing fifth to seventh qualify for Europa League; bottom three relegated to Championship

afp

The post English Premier League table appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

