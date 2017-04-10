Eni denies any wrongdoing in Nigeria
A spokesman for Italian oil major Eni reiterated on Monday that the group and its personnel had not been involved in any wrongdoing in Nigeria. The comments followed a media report about alleged illicit payments in a case revolving around the purchase of a Nigerian oilfield by Eni and Royal Dutch Shell in 2011 for…
