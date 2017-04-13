Eni paid no intermediary, bribes to acquire Nigeria oilfield
Italian oil and gas group Eni reiterated on Thursday it had not paid any intermediary or any bribes to acquire the OPL-245 oilfield in Nigeria. Speaking at the group’s annual shareholder meeting chairwoman Emma Marcegaglia said Eni had only ever dealt with the Nigerian government. Courts in Nigeria and Italy are investigating the purchase of…
