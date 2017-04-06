Pages Navigation Menu

Eniola Badmus Is On Fire As She Rocks Sexy Ripped Jeans

Apr 6, 2017

Eniola Badmus, popularly known as ‘Gbogbo Bigz Girls’ is a Nollywood actress and producer who came to limelight when she featured in Jenifa. The comic actress took to her Instagram page to share a photo showing off her thighs in denim stretch leggings. See photos: Source: Instagram

