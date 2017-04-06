Eniola Badmus Is On Fire As She Rocks Sexy Ripped Jeans
Eniola Badmus, popularly known as ‘Gbogbo Bigz Girls’ is a Nollywood actress and producer who came to limelight when she featured in Jenifa. The comic actress took to her Instagram page to share a photo showing off her thighs in denim stretch leggings. See photos: Source: Instagram
The post Eniola Badmus Is On Fire As She Rocks Sexy Ripped Jeans appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG