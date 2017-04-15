Enter Stanzee Records new signee, Bamidele, with Laye

The Nigerian music industry has never run short of talent sand it takes more than a good voice for any artiste in this dispensation to rise above the stiff competition that currently pervade the industry.

Everyday, new artistes emerge from different corners of the country, each looking for path and hoping to make it in the highly competitive music industry.

Stanzee Records new signee, Hundeyin Bamidele, known in the music industry as Bamidele, is ready to take the Nigerian music scene by storm, even as his first single, Laye, a fusion of afro-pop and afro-highlife is a testament to this fact.

The budding artiste, recorded his first track way back in 2006, a period where he devoted his time into experimenting with his music while creating different sounds that are peculiar to him and lovable to Nigerians.

This effort was rewarded, when his talent deservedly got him Stanzee records endorsement and a recording deal. The single has the imprint of Milla Rankz.

His charisma, lyrical quality and ingenious artistic elements in his music as depicted in the eye-catching video for his debut single shot by Matt Max on location in Lagos, has received rave reviews.

No doubt his unique and undeniable talent has strategically place him firm in the spotlight in this year, as one artiste to watch out for. It is certain that there is more to come from the young singer in the coming years.

With a melodious voice, Bamidele looks forward to greatness amid great management in Stanzee Records, as the label set to push his brand to the biggest height, while helping him achieve his dreams.Born in Badagry, Lagos, Bamidele honed his musical and artistic craft on the streets of Ajegunle.

