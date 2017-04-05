Enugu group slams Nollywood Actor, Kenneth Okonkwo over attack on Ugwuanyi
An Enugu based pressure group, League of Patriot, yesterday came hard on Nollywood actor, Kenneth Okonkwo over his recent verbal attack on the Enugu State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. Okonkwo had in an article published in a blog accused Ugwuanyi of bad governance, diverting local government funds, among others. However, in a press statement […]
Enugu group slams Nollywood Actor, Kenneth Okonkwo over attack on Ugwuanyi
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG