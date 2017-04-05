Enugu group slams Nollywood Actor, Kenneth Okonkwo over attack on Ugwuanyi

An Enugu based pressure group, League of Patriot, yesterday came hard on Nollywood actor, Kenneth Okonkwo over his recent verbal attack on the Enugu State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. Okonkwo had in an article published in a blog accused Ugwuanyi of bad governance, diverting local government funds, among others. However, in a press statement […]