Enyeama Free To Return To Super Eagles – NFF

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), has expressed dismay over a recent statement made by former Super Eagles goal keeper, Vincent Enyeama, that he is not ready to grant the request by coach Gernot Rohr to return to the Super Eagles squad because of some issues he had with the NFF.

Speaking with the press in Lagos, NFF Spokesman, Ademola Olajire, stated that the federation had never at any point had problem with Enyeama, adding that NFF was not aware if Enyeama is nursing any form of grievances against the board.

He noted that Rohr’s decision to consider invitation to Enyeama ahead of the 2019 AFCON and 2018 World Cup qualifiers is a welcome development for

advancement of the squad.

