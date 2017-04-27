Enyeama ruled out for rest of the season

Former Super Eagles shot stopper Vincent Enyeama will miss out of what is left in the French Ligue 1 this term as a result of an injured knee, the French topflight outfit has confirmed.

Enyeama was replaced in the 65th minute by Mike Maignan after rupturing his knee in his side’s 2-0 defeat to Rennes.

Club coach Franck Passi told reporters during Thursday’s press conference for Saturday’s game against Montpellier that the 34-year-old is expected to undergo an arthroscopy of the knee that will keep him out for the rest of the season.

Enyeama has racked up 32 French topflight games this term, keeping eight clean slates and conceding 40 goals.

Lille are eight points away from the relegation zone and a win against La Paillade would see them move up the log.

