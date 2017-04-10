Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

EPL: Crystal Palace thrash Arsenal in London derby

Posted on Apr 10, 2017 in Football, News | 0 comments

Yohan Cabaye celebrates scoring the second goal for Palace. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Nigeria international, Alex Iwobi, was absent for the Gunners having starred in the U23 game played earlier in the day.

The post EPL: Crystal Palace thrash Arsenal in London derby appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.