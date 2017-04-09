EPL: The sky remains blue

• As Chelsea wins away

•Tottenham batters Watford

By George Aluo

Chelsea yesterday maintained her unassailable lead of the English Premier League (EPL) with an emphatic 3-1 victory over Bournemouth in a game in which Nigerian international Victor Moses staged a return to the team.

With yesterday’s win Chelsea kept her seven point lead despite the comfortable 4-0 home victory which second placed Torttenham recorded over Watford.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Manager, Mauricio Pochettino saluted his team’s “fantastic” 4­-0 rout of Watford, as his title chasers kept their position on the log.

Dele Alli, Eric Dier and Son Heung­Min, who netted twice, were Tottenham’s goalscorers at White Hart Lane and Pochettino was delighted with the swaggering display.

Asked what most impressed him, the Tottenham manager said: “Wow. Many things. We played really well, with a very good energy and very clear in the way that we tried to beat Watford.

“The team deserve full credit because the energy and the way they played was fantastic. 4­-0 but we deserved some more goals. I’m very pleased and very proud of that performance.”

Pressured by Tottenham’s earlier thrashing of Watford, Chelsea entered into her game against Bournemouth determined to get a result.

Boosted with the return of Moses, the Blues fired on all cylinders and scored two quick early first half goals.

Bournmouth’s Adam Smith gifted the Blues the first goal in the 17th minute when he scored an on-goal, while Eden Hazard made it two for Chelsea on the 20th minute. Joshua King reduced the tally for Bournemouth in the 42nd minute.

Chelsea however returned in the second half to take full control with Marcos Alonso scoring the third goal for his side in the 68th minute.

The Blues next travel to Manchester United, their sternest of six league fixtures between now and the end of the season.

If they return from Old Trafford with their seven-point advantage still intact, they will be a huge step closer to a sixth title and fifth in the Premier League era.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News.

