EPL: Victor Moses returns as Chelsea seal Champions League spot

Kelechi Iheanacho was a second half substitute as Manchester City kept their own top four finish ambition intact with a 3-1 win over Hull City.

The post EPL: Victor Moses returns as Chelsea seal Champions League spot appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

