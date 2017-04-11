ERGP: FG to use Task-Forces to implement priority areas

The Federal Government says it will use Task-Forces to implement key priority areas outlined in the recently inaugurated Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) to ensure its effective implementation. The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Sen. Udoma Udo Udoma disclosed this at a news conference on ERGP on Tuesday in Abuja. The ERGP…

This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription and Premium Digital Yearly Subscription members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post ERGP: FG to use Task-Forces to implement priority areas appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

