Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

ERGP: FG to use Task-Forces to implement priority areas

Posted on Apr 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Federal Government says it will use Task-Forces to implement key priority areas outlined in the recently inaugurated Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) to ensure its effective implementation.   The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Sen. Udoma Udo Udoma disclosed this at a news conference on ERGP on Tuesday in Abuja. The ERGP…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription and Premium Digital Yearly Subscription members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post ERGP: FG to use Task-Forces to implement priority areas appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.