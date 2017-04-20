Eric Aghimien’s action thriller “Slow Country” gets a release date

Eric Aghimien’s “Slow Country” is set for cinema release. The anticipated action thriller will make its debut on May 5, 2017. About “Slow Country” A homeless teenage mother, who gets herself trapped in prostitution and drug trafficking for seven years in order to secure a good life for her son, decides to quit. However, her …

