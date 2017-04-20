Eric Aghimien’s action thriller “Slow Country” gets a release date
Eric Aghimien’s “Slow Country” is set for cinema release. The anticipated action thriller will make its debut on May 5, 2017. About “Slow Country” A homeless teenage mother, who gets herself trapped in prostitution and drug trafficking for seven years in order to secure a good life for her son, decides to quit. However, her …
The post Eric Aghimien’s action thriller “Slow Country” gets a release date appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG