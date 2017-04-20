Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Eric Aghimien’s action thriller “Slow Country” gets a release date

Posted on Apr 20, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Eric Aghimien’s “Slow Country” is set for cinema release. The anticipated action thriller will make its debut on May 5, 2017. About “Slow Country” A homeless teenage mother, who gets herself trapped in prostitution and drug trafficking for seven years in order to secure a good life for her son, decides to quit. However, her …

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Eric Aghimien’s action thriller “Slow Country” gets a release date appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.