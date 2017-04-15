Essiac Tea Makes Tumors Shrink, Cancer Cells

Essiac tea makes tumors shrink and cancer cells disappear. It has been used successfully for 50 years. Here is how to prepare it.

Essiac has become widely known for its remarkable ability to boost the immune system and detoxify the body. Many people who drink Essiac tea regularly report feeling healthier with less incidence of colds and flu. A simple inexpensive four herb tea that cures cancer?

Essiac tea is said to have been an ancient recipe made by the Ojibwe tribes of Native Americans who populate areas of Canada and the northern United States. It was referred to as the “Ojibwa Tea of Life.”

Essiac tea was introduced in Canada during the early 1920’s. For over 50 years, a humble nurse, Rene Caisse (pronounced Reen Case), used the tea successfully with many terminal cancer patients from her clinic in the tiny Canadian village of Bracebridge, north of Toronto.

It consists of four main herbs that grow in the wilderness of Ontario, Canada. The original formula is believed to have its roots from the native Canadian Ojibway Indians

The four main herbs that make up Essiac are Burdock Root, Slippery Elm Inner Bark,Sheep Sorrel and Indian Rhubarb Root.

How Does Essiac Tea Work?

Essiac tea detoxifies the body, attacks cancer cells, and ramps up the immune system with powerful antioxidants. Burdock root is the major ingredient in Essiac tea and it is rich in the anti-oxidant anthraquinone which has been shown to reduce cell mutations and prevent tumor growth. Several case studies have been written up that have reported claims that Essiac tea helped see a regression of tumor size and severity of symptoms. These patients suffered from different forms of cancer including uterus, prostate, and bowel cancer as well as growths on the skin’s surface.

From the Gale Encyclopedia of Alternative Medicine,

“Sheep sorrel is gaining popularity as an anticancer agent and for its ability to break down and reduce tumors. A poultice made from sheep sorrel is reported to have a drawing effect on tumors or cysts. Sheep sorrel’s rutins and polysaccharides act to prevent tumors and other cancerous growths. The beta carotene contained in sheep sorrel acts as an antioxidant, increasing the production of white blood cells and T-cells (cancer-killing cells). The chlorophyll in sheep sorrel acts to purify the liver, promote regeneration of tissue, decrease swelling of the pancreas, strengthen cell walls, cleanse the blood, and may increase resistance to x rays. The oxalic acid also has antitumor and anticancer properties. Sheep sorrel has also been used to treat the side effects of chemotherapy.”

The Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine published a test tube study that showed that Essiac might inhibit prostate tumor cell growth. To date, it has proven safe for all but pregnant or nursing women

Ingredients in Essiac Tea Recipe:

It has a proven record of cured patients since the late 1920’s. Brewing your own Essiac tea is favored by most upon ordering the herbs, which are sometimes packaged individually, or pre-mixed into one bag.

* 6 1/2 cups of burdock root (cut)

* 1 pound of sheep sorrel herb (powdered)

* 1/4 pound of slippery elm bark (powdered)

* 1 ounce of Turkish rhubarb root (powdered)

Directions to Make Essiac Tea

-. Mix all four herbs thoroughly, store in a tightly sealed glass container away from light

-. For a quart of tea, you need 1 ounce of herbal blend

-. For a gallon of tea, you need 4 ounces of herbal blend

-. Bring desired amount of water to a rolling boil in a steel or cast iron pot for 15 minutes

-. Cover with a lid, steep at least 12 hours

-. The following day, reheat the water but do not boil

-. Allow to settle, then strain out herbs (there will be sediment in the bottom)

-. Pour into tightly sealed glass or ceramic containers and cool

-. Refrigerate and use as recommended (sweetened with honey or natural sugar to taste)

