Eta disarms: French police secure weapons near Bayonne – BBC News
|
BBC News
|
Eta disarms: French police secure weapons near Bayonne
BBC News
Police in France have begun to make safe eight caches of weapons handed over by Basque separatist group Eta. At a ceremony in Bayonne on Saturday, Eta passed details of the sites to the authorities in a move signalling the end of the last insurgency in …
Basque separatists ETA deliver weapons inventory to French police on 'Disarmament Day'
Victim of Basque armed group remembers hate, then peace
Basque Terrorists Seen Disarming as France Caches Revealed
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG