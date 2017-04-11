Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Eyeing Break
Key Highlights ETH price managed to hold the $42.60 support against the US Dollar, and traded higher. Yesterday’s highlighted bearish trend line with resistance at $44.05 on the hourly chart (ETH/USD, data feed via SimpleFX) is acting as a hurdle. The price is now above the 100 hourly SMA at $43.47, which is a positive … Continue reading Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Eyeing Break
