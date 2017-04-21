Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Retains Bullish Bias

Posted on Apr 21, 2017 in Bitcoin, Opinion | 0 comments

Key Highlights ETH price after a sharp decline towards $47.40 against the US Dollar found support and recovered. There is a new connecting bearish trend line formed with resistance at $51.40 on the hourly chart (ETH/USD, data feed via SimpleFX). The price may dip a few points to $50.80 before finding support for the next … Continue reading Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Retains Bullish Bias

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Retains Bullish Bias appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.