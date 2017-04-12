Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Struggle Continues
Key Highlights ETH price remained above the $42.60 support area against the US Dollar, but struggled to break higher. This week’s highlighted bearish trend line with resistance at $43.85 on the hourly chart (ETH/USD, data feed via SimpleFX) continues to act as a barrier. The price is now trading in a tiny range with a … Continue reading Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Struggle Continues
