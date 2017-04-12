Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Struggle Continues

Posted on Apr 12, 2017 in Bitcoin, Opinion | 0 comments

Key Highlights ETH price remained above the $42.60 support area against the US Dollar, but struggled to break higher. This week’s highlighted bearish trend line with resistance at $43.85 on the hourly chart (ETH/USD, data feed via SimpleFX) continues to act as a barrier. The price is now trading in a tiny range with a … Continue reading Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Struggle Continues

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Struggle Continues appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.