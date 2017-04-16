Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ethereum Price Weekly Analysis – ETH/USD Trades Positive

Posted on Apr 16, 2017 in Bitcoin, Opinion | 0 comments

Key Highlights ETH price was mostly bullish against the US Dollar, but was not able to break the $53.50 resistance. There was a major bearish trend line with resistance at $43.70 on the 4-hours chart of ETH/USD pair (data feed via SimpleFX), which was broken. On the downside, the 100 simple moving average (H4) may … Continue reading Ethereum Price Weekly Analysis – ETH/USD Trades Positive

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Ethereum Price Weekly Analysis – ETH/USD Trades Positive appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.