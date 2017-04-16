Ethereum Price Weekly Analysis – ETH/USD Trades Positive
Key Highlights ETH price was mostly bullish against the US Dollar, but was not able to break the $53.50 resistance. There was a major bearish trend line with resistance at $43.70 on the 4-hours chart of ETH/USD pair (data feed via SimpleFX), which was broken. On the downside, the 100 simple moving average (H4) may … Continue reading Ethereum Price Weekly Analysis – ETH/USD Trades Positive
The post Ethereum Price Weekly Analysis – ETH/USD Trades Positive appeared first on NEWSBTC.
This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG