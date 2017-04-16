Ethereum Price Weekly Analysis – ETH/USD Trades Positive

Key Highlights ETH price was mostly bullish against the US Dollar, but was not able to break the $53.50 resistance. There was a major bearish trend line with resistance at $43.70 on the 4-hours chart of ETH/USD pair (data feed via SimpleFX), which was broken. On the downside, the 100 simple moving average (H4) may … Continue reading Ethereum Price Weekly Analysis – ETH/USD Trades Positive

The post Ethereum Price Weekly Analysis – ETH/USD Trades Positive appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

