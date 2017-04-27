Etisalat Prize for Literature: Winner emerges on May 20

It is another season of positive apprehension for African writers as the winner of the 2016 edition of the Etisalat Prize for Literature will be announced on May 20, 2017. At the event holding at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, the winner will be selected from the three shortlisted authors: Jacqui L’Ange, author …

The post Etisalat Prize for Literature: Winner emerges on May 20 appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA.

