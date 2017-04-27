Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Etisalat Prize for Literature: Winner emerges on May 20

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

It is another season of positive apprehension for African writers  as the winner of the 2016 edition of the Etisalat Prize for Literature  will be announced on May 20, 2017. At the event holding at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, the winner will be selected from the three shortlisted authors: Jacqui L’Ange, author …

The post Etisalat Prize for Literature: Winner emerges on May 20 appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.