Etisalat Telecommunications Engineering Postgraduate Programme (ETEPP) begins New Session at ABU Zaria

The Etisalat Telecommunications Engineering Postgraduate Programme (ETEPP), the flagship Corporate Social Responsibility initiative of Etisalat, Nigeria’s most innovative and youth-friendly telecommunications company has commenced a new academic session with 16 students at the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria. This will be the fifth batch of intakes since the programme was launched by Etisalat in […]

