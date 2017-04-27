Eto’o reveals Mourinho’s secret to winning 2010 Champions League final – Daily Post Nigeria
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
SBS – The World Game
|
Eto'o reveals Mourinho's secret to winning 2010 Champions League final
Daily Post Nigeria
Former Chelsea, Inter Milan and Barcelona striker, Samuel Eto'o, has revealed that Jose Mourinho allowed him to deliver the pre-match team talk, ahead of the 2010 Champions League final. Eto'o had joined Inter the summer after winning the 2009 …
Samuel Eto'o reveals Mourinho's Champions League secret
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!