EU officials: Libya lacks plan to prevent more migrants crossing to Europe

Libya’s UN-backed government has no clear plan to help prevent more migrants reaching Europe’s shores this summer, European Union officials said on Thursday, citing confused requests for equipment to patrol its shores. EU officials told Reuters that Libya’s newly trained coastguards lacked the strategy on where to deploy or how to detect and intercept smugglers. […]

