EU officials: Libya lacks plan to prevent more migrants crossing to Europe

Libya’s UN-backed government has no clear plan to help prevent more migrants reaching Europe’s shores this summer, European Union officials said on Thursday, citing confused requests for equipment to patrol its shores. EU officials told Reuters that Libya’s newly trained coastguards lacked the strategy on where to deploy or how to detect and intercept smugglers. […]

The post EU officials: Libya lacks plan to prevent more migrants crossing to Europe appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

