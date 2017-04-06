EU to end mobile roaming charges in June

Strasbourg, France | AFP | The EU will abolish mobile phone roaming charges from June 15 following a vote in the European Parliament on Thursday.

MEPs backed a deal between operators and European Union member states that will mean the end of extra charges when people use their phones abroad in other EU states.

“Europeans will no longer be in a state of shock when they get their telephone bills,” said Finnish MEP Miapetra Kumpula-Natri, who backed the resolution.

From mid-June, EU citizens will no longer pay extra charges for calls, SMS messages or internet outside their home countries, when travelling in the EU.

Operators will still have to pay a charge.

EU digital affairs commissioner Andrus Ansip said it would have an “immediate positive impact on the life of millions of Europeans.”

The move will cap 10 years of efforts by the European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, to end roaming charges.

The post EU to end mobile roaming charges in June appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

