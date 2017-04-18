Pages Navigation Menu

Euphoria in Delta community, as Rainoil executes road project

Posted on Apr 18, 2017

IDUMUJE-UGBOKO—RAINOIL Limited, an integrated downstream oil and gas company, has constructed a two-kilometre road at Idumuje-Ugboko community, Aniocha North Local Government Area, Delta State.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony performed by the governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, the chief executive of the firm, Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie, an indigene of the community, said the project was a more direct way of the firm impacting its host communities.

From left— Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State; Managing Director, Rainoil Limited, Engr Gabriel Ogbechie; Executive Director, Mrs. Godfrey Ogbechie, and Chairman, Aniocha Local Government Area, Mr. Chuks Oseme. Photos: Nath Onojake.

He said the company, a wholly indigenous company, has created jobs with over 700 workers in its employ in  25 years of its operation as key player in the downstream sector.

The Rainoil boss, who commended the Delta State governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, for giving approval for the construction of the road project, assured of the company’s readiness to continue to partner with state government towards the actualization of the governor’s lofty programmes as encapsulated in his SMART agenda.

Earlier, Senator Okowa had commended Dr. Ogbechie, for the wonderful feat and exemplary behaviour, which according to him, has become a model of corporate social responsibility.

“He is one man I admire a lot; he has a heart of gold. That he has chosen to share his wealth with communities rather than with his family alone, is worth commending,” he said.

 

