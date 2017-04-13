Pages Navigation Menu

Europa League: Late Dendoncker goal denies Manchester United victory

Manchester United was left disappointed after Anderlecht salvaged a late draw in their Europa League quarterfinal tie. Leander Dendoncker got in front of Matteo Darmian to head an equaliser with the Belgian side’s first effort on goal four minutes from time. Manchester United were in total control of the game from kickoff till the end with 36% […]

