Europa League results

Europa League results on Thursday:

Quarter-finals, 2nd leg

At Genk

Genk (BEL) 1 (Trossard 67) Celta Vigo (ESP) 1 (Sisto 63)

Celta Vigo win 4-3 on aggregate

At Istanbul

Besiktas (TUR) 2 (Talisca 27, 58) Lyon (FRA) 1 (Lacazette 34)

after extra-time; 3-3 on aggregate — Lyon win 7-6 on penalties

At Gelsenkirchen

Schalke (GER) 3 (Goretzka 53, Burgstaller 56, Caligiuri 101) Ajax (NED) 2 (Viergever 111, Younes 120)

after extra-time; Ajax win 4-3 on aggregate

At Manchester

Manchester United (ENG) 2 (Mkhitaryan 10, Rashford 107) Anderlecht (BEL) 1 (Hanni 32)

