Europa League results
Europa League results on Thursday:
Quarter-finals, 2nd leg
At Genk
Genk (BEL) 1 (Trossard 67) Celta Vigo (ESP) 1 (Sisto 63)
Celta Vigo win 4-3 on aggregate
At Istanbul
Besiktas (TUR) 2 (Talisca 27, 58) Lyon (FRA) 1 (Lacazette 34)
after extra-time; 3-3 on aggregate — Lyon win 7-6 on penalties
At Gelsenkirchen
Schalke (GER) 3 (Goretzka 53, Burgstaller 56, Caligiuri 101) Ajax (NED) 2 (Viergever 111, Younes 120)
after extra-time; Ajax win 4-3 on aggregate
At Manchester
Manchester United (ENG) 2 (Mkhitaryan 10, Rashford 107) Anderlecht (BEL) 1 (Hanni 32)
