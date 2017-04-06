Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

European Parliament approves visa-free EU travel for Ukrainians

Posted on Apr 6, 2017 in World | 0 comments

The European Parliament on Thursday approved by overwhelming majority an informal deal that would allow Ukrainian citizens to enter the European Union (EU) without visas for short stays. The agreement, approved by 521 votes to 75 with 36 abstentions, still needs to be formally adopted by EU member states. Under the new law, Ukrainians who…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post European Parliament approves visa-free EU travel for Ukrainians appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.