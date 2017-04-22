Evan Mawarire one year on – NewsDay
NewsDay
Evan Mawarire one year on
NewsDay
EXACTLY one year ago on a Thursday, a hitherto unknown cleric draped in the national flag rocked Zimbabwe's foundations with an emotional video outburst calling for change. BY RICHARD CHIDZA. Evan Mawarire. One by one, Evan Mawarire (41) pointed …
