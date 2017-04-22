Pages Navigation Menu

Evan Mawarire one year on – NewsDay

Posted on Apr 22, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Evan Mawarire one year on
EXACTLY one year ago on a Thursday, a hitherto unknown cleric draped in the national flag rocked Zimbabwe's foundations with an emotional video outburst calling for change. BY RICHARD CHIDZA. Evan Mawarire. One by one, Evan Mawarire (41) pointed …

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

