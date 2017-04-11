Even In my absence, no artiste has taken my place – General Pype brags

I am a born champion’ is a line off the chorus of one of General Pype’s songs and the singer avers that he is still a king in the music industry even though he has been silent for a while. While dismissing claims that there are hard feelings between him and Burna Boy and some …

The post Even In my absence, no artiste has taken my place – General Pype brags appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

