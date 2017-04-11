Pages Navigation Menu

Even In my absence, no artiste has taken my place – General Pype brags

Posted on Apr 11, 2017 in Entertainment, Music | 0 comments

I am a born champion’ is a line off the chorus of one of General Pype’s songs and the singer avers that he is still a king in the music industry even though he has been silent for a while. While dismissing claims that there are hard feelings between him and Burna Boy and some …

