“Even ‘rats’ make babies,” Emeka Ike Shades Wife

Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike who has been in the news recently first for his war of words with major rival and actress, Ibinabo Fiberesima and later for his marital issues has thrown a major shade at his wife. Recall that news broke some weeks ago that the actor separated from his wife of 17 years,…

The post “Even ‘rats’ make babies,” Emeka Ike Shades Wife appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

