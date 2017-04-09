Pages Navigation Menu

Everton Interested In Signing Tottenham Defender Kieran Trippier

Apr 9, 2017

Everton are plotting a summer move for Tottenham full-back Kieran Trippier, according to the Sunday Mirror.

With Seamus Coleman facing up to a year on the sidelines with a double-leg fracture, the Toffees have reportedly highlighted Trippier as an able deputy.

The 26-year-old has struggled to dislodge Kyle Walker in the Spurs first-team, making just seven Premier League appearances this term.

And Everton are hopeful the offer of regular first-team football could convince Trippier to trade White Hart Lane for Goodison Park. 

Trippier, who began his career at Manchester City before joining Burnley, cost Tottenham £3.5million.

The 26-year-old would cost Everton around £5m or £6m if Spurs are willing to sanction a move.

