Everton Interested In Signing Tottenham Defender Kieran Trippier

Everton are plotting a summer move for Tottenham full-back Kieran Trippier, according to the Sunday Mirror.

With Seamus Coleman facing up to a year on the sidelines with a double-leg fracture, the Toffees have reportedly highlighted Trippier as an able deputy.

The 26-year-old has struggled to dislodge Kyle Walker in the Spurs first-team, making just seven Premier League appearances this term.

And Everton are hopeful the offer of regular first-team football could convince Trippier to trade White Hart Lane for Goodison Park.

Trippier, who began his career at Manchester City before joining Burnley, cost Tottenham £3.5million.

The 26-year-old would cost Everton around £5m or £6m if Spurs are willing to sanction a move.

The post Everton Interested In Signing Tottenham Defender Kieran Trippier appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com.

