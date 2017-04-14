Everton v Burnley: match preview – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
Everton v Burnley: match preview
The Guardian
Sean Dyche is still searching for a first away win of the season to complement Burnley's homegrown case for Premier League survival and it would constitute a minor shock should it arrive at here on Saturday afternoon. Everton have won their past seven …
Everton v Burnley
