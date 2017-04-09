Everton’s Lukaku Stops Leicester City Resurgence
Romelu Lukaku scored twice for Everton in a 4-2 victory on Sunday as Craig Shakespeare suffered defeat for the first time since becoming Leicester City manager. Shakespeare had won all of his first six matches in charge, five of them in the Premier League, since replacing the sacked Claudio Ranieri in February. Tom Davies poked…
The post Everton’s Lukaku Stops Leicester City Resurgence appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG