“Every male is a potential rapist” – Zimbabwean Police Chief

Inspector Precious Simango, the spokesperson of Zimbabwe’s Bulawayo police has called on the public to see every male as a potential rapist and as such should not leave young girls alone with them. “We want to reiterate that every male is a potential rapist and as such we want to warn the public not to […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

