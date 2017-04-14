Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“Every male is a potential rapist” – Zimbabwean Police Chief

Posted on Apr 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Inspector Precious Simango, the spokesperson of Zimbabwe’s Bulawayo police has called on the public to see every male as a potential rapist and as such should not leave young girls alone with them. “We want to reiterate that every male is a potential rapist and as such we want to warn the public not to […]

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.