Evil Man Forced a Mere 5-year-old Girl to Have S1x With Him (Photo)

A 41-year-old man Jerry Ablorh, has been jailed for 13 years after he r*ped a girl who was just five years old at the time of the attack.

According to Metro UK, the man was sentenced today at Croydon Crown Court after being found guilty of r*pe and two counts of s*xual assault by penetration.

He told his victim that her mother would die if she told anyone about what was happening to her.

Police fear that he may have more victims and are appealing for them to come forward.

Met PC Laura Davis said: ‘Ablorh’s crimes were despicable. He singled out the victim before launching his attack. It was clearly the most horrible and terrifying experience for her, a girl of just five years old.

‘There is every chance Ablorh has abused more children who have yet to come forward. We would appeal for anyone with information to contact us in confidence.’

The girl was raped after Ablorh befriended the girl’s mother and worked hard to build up their trust under a false name of Eugene.

He would take the girl, who referred to him as Uncle John, to a park and take pictures of her to send back to the girl’s mother to reassure her that everything was okay.

He then took the girl to r*pe her in the outhouse he was renting in a garden where he lived in Collyer Avenue, Croydon.

Eventually, after two years, Ablorh drifted out of the family and the girl was finally able to tell her mother what had happened.

Scotland Yard said she cried throughout her interviews as she told them what had happened.

Ablorh went off the radar but police eventually tracked him down after he was spotted on New Year’s Eve outside a church in Croydon.

He was charged with two counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault by penetration.

He denied what happened, meaning that the girl, now eight, had to give evidence via video link.

The jury found Ablorh guilty of three offences and acquitted him of two.