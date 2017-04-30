Ex BBNaija Housemate, Uriel Named The Imo State Carnival Ambassador By Okorocha (Photo/Video)

Ex Big Brother Naija housemate, Uriel Oputa has been named the Imo state carnival ambassador by the governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha in a reception held for her in Owerri.

Remember she released a video some days back where she begged the government of Imo state to host her like her fellow housemates have been hosted.

The post Ex BBNaija Housemate, Uriel Named The Imo State Carnival Ambassador By Okorocha (Photo/Video) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

