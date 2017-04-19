Ex BBNaija Housemates, Efe, Bisola & T-Boss At Heritage Bank Headquarters Today (Photos)

The winner, 1st & 2nd runners up of the just concluded Big Brother Nigeria reality TV show, Efe Ejeba, Bisola Aiyeola and Tokunboh Idowu (aka T-Boss) were spotted at the H-Qtrs of fast rising merchant Bank, Heritage Bank PLC.

Rumors have it that another multimillion naira endorsement is in the coffers for these much love latest celebrities.

We want to say congrats to them in advanced.