Ex-Catholic Pope, Benedict XVI Spotted Drinking Beer by with Family & Friends as He Celebrates 90th Birthday(Photos+Video)
Benedict XVI, who resigned as the Catholic Pontiff in 2013, was seen celebrating his 90th birthday with a mug of beer with visitors from his native Bavaria in Germany.
Vatican newspaper, L’Osservatore Romano, shared the photos of the celebration which showed Benedict sipping a beer. His brother, Monsignor Georg Ratzinger, also joined the party and enjoyed a beer.
The frail looking Benedict who was seen looking happy, also admired a gift basket whose goodies included pretzels.
Benedict who was born on April 16, 1927, in southern Germany, said the best birthday gift was to spend the day with his brother Georg, 93, who came from Regensburg to be with him.
