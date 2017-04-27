Ex-Governor Jang seeks injunction to stop release of White Paper on his alleged corrupt practices
A Commission of Inquiry probed the Jonah Jang administration.
The post Ex-Governor Jang seeks injunction to stop release of White Paper on his alleged corrupt practices appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!